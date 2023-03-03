Verdict reached in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: report
Alex Murdaugh Mugshot

A verdict has been reached in the double murder trial of disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, The New York Times reported on Thursday. The jury's decision, which comes the same day the closing statements were wrapped up, has not yet been revealed, and it is not yet clear when the verdict will be read out.

Murdaugh, who hails from a powerful and wealthy family from the South Carolina Lowcountry, was charged with shooting his wife Maggie and his son Paul at the dog kennels of his family's hunting lodge. Prosecutors have argued that he killed them to cover up evidence of his financial crimes, as he freely admits to have stolen from his law firm and clients to pay for his drug habit.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

