Interview with pro-MAGA Georgia candidate goes off the rails after he's accused of discriminating against white people

Former President Donald Trump has made no secret of his intense hatred of GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia.
At a recent campaign rally in the Peach State, Trump outraged local Republicans by trashing Kemp, who is facing a 2022 rematch from voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
At Mar-a-Lago in June, Trump asked former Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones when he was announcing a primary challenge against Kemp. Less than a week later, Jones announced he was running.
Jones found himself in a legal scandal a decade ago and it was raised during an interview with right-wing podcaster Stew Peters.
"A jury awarded more than $180,000 in damages Thursday in a reverse discrimination case against DeKalb County and its first black chief executive, Vernon Jones. Three white former managers in the county's Parks and Recreation Department claimed they were victims of an attempt to replace whites with blacks," The New York Times reported on April 1, 2010. "He denied he had discriminated based on race and compared himself to President Obama. According to trial testimony, the county had 33 black and 61 white top managers when Mr. Jones took office and 60 blacks and 57 whites five years later."
Jones denied the allegation and said raising it made one look foolish and said he wanted to talk about the issues.
"So let's talk about illegal immigration, let's talk about the audit," Jones said.
"No, no, no," Peters said. "You're not going to avoid the real questions here."
"You're accusing them of lying and me of being foolish," said Peters, before apparently cutting Jones' audio before repeating the statement.
It appeared that Jones then cut his feed.
"That's what bullies do. They gaslight, shout you down, lie incessantly, avoid the light of truth from being shined on their dark corruption," Peters said.
"And he didn't want me to get to the facts. He knew what was coming, so I had to mute him and he bailed," he added.
Watch the video below.
OMG! MAGA GA Gov candidate Vernon Jones loses his mind tonight, cuts his feed, and leaves the interview when confro… https://t.co/GSGR9VEVyd— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1633654975.0