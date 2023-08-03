Donald Trump
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is trying to act as if he's undaunted by being arraigned on federal charges in Washington D.C.

On Thursday, after entering his guilty plea, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to insist in an all-caps rant that it had been a great day for him — and shoehorn in an insult about the city he had been forced to visit.

"CONSIDERING THE FACT THAT I HAD TO FLY TO A FILTHY, DIRTY, FALLING APART, & VERY UNSAFE WASHINGTON, D.C., TODAY, & THAT I WAS THEN ARRESTED BY MY POLITICAL OPPONENT, WHO IS LOSING BADLY TO ME IN THE POLLS, CROOKED JOE BIDEN, IT WAS A VERY GOOD DAY!" Trump wrote.

The former president is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights, and two counts of witness tampering.

This is the second criminal case brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith, who has also charged him with Espionage Act offenses for allegedly concealing highly classified national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago country club.

It remains unclear exactly when the trial will take place for the charges of election fraud.

