Outrage erupts after video of white girls spewing racist slurs circulates among Los Angeles students

Residents in Torrance, California, are outraged after video was circulated showing teenage girls shouting a racial slur, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The video, which is five years old, was recirculated again after being posted to social media. South High School junior Jayla Lewis said a Black classmate received the video along with a message saying, "Kill yourself. We don't want you. You don't fit in with the rest of us" and "Go back to Africa."

"It really hurt me first seeing that it was an African American leading them on to say it, which makes everybody think that it's OK," said Lewis.

Fewer than 3% of the students at South High identify as Black and there are "barely any African American staff."

"It's not really anybody I can go to for personal, cultural problems," Lewis said.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Unified School District said that "if ever students have conflicts with one another while at school or at a school event, we will work with them and their families to offer the support and supervision necessary to help them address their conflict respectfully and productively."

Lewis' mother, Linda Morris said the district needs to make sure this sort of incident never happens again.

"My message to the district is to try to find out why these children don't like African Americans," she said. "We couldn't choose our color. What is this that we have done, especially the students who are going there for academics and trying to get a good education — why do they feel like we don't deserve it but they do?"

Watch CBS Los Angeles's report on the story below or at this link.