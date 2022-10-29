Watch: Truck appears to ram 'purposefully into a small car’: report
Police Tape (AFP)

Video posted to Facebook shows a nasty interstate crash.

"A video is going viral on Facebook in which a truck slams into a car on St. Louis’ I-270 near the Ladue Road exit in Creve Coeur," the Riverfront Times reported.

The clip is only 10 seconds long.

"Shared by Facebook user Ibro Enzo Suljic, the video shows a dark truck appearing to ram purposefully into a small car when the car tries to overtake the truck on the highway. The truck then grinds the car against the median barrier wall before taking back off down the road," the weekly reported.

The Riverfront Times reported they've sought more context from the person who posted the video, but had not heard back.

The video was titled, "it’s always gotta be somebody in a truck."

Watch the video below.


