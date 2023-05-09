Man throws racist tantrum in the middle of the street – then cops show up at his house
Screenshot via WSB-TV

A Georgia man has been charged after video showed him having a road rage meltdown where he made homophobic slurs and racist gestures towards Asians, WSB-TV reported.

Police say Matthew Chambers, 45, blocked traffic for nearly seven minutes during a confrontation with two other drivers. “I’m not moving,” Chambers is heard saying in the video after stopping his car at a traffic light.

One of the victims, who asked only to be identified as D.K., said he was "very scared" during the April 25 ordeal.

“At the same time, I’m like, ‘This guy may have a gun, he’s about to smash my car, he’s about to pull us out,’ I’m not sure what he was going to do," D.K. said.

“He did the eye gesture where he pulled his eyes back,” D.K. said, accusing Chambers of making anti-Asian gestures.

“This was something that was unprovoked,” he said, “I don’t know what caused it.”

Police later showed up at Chambers home to question him about the incident. They charged Chambers with 8 traffic offenses and a fine of over $1,700.

Watch the video at this link.

