Video slams MAGA anti-vaxxers as 'phony populists' who prey on 'suffering suckers'
Rep. Jim Jordan, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Conservative Tim Miller, an ex-Republican who once served as communications director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, has been creating a series of videos he calls "Not My Party" — and typically, they offer reasons why Miller now distances himself from the Trumpified GOP. In a video released in early September, Miller slams far-right anti-vaxxers as unscrupulous con artists who are willing to peddle false information even if it kills others on the right.

Miller opens his video, which is both humorous and scathing, by naming some of the far-right radio hosts who railed against COVID-19 vaccines on the air only to be infected with COVID-19 and die from it — a list that includes, among others, Nashville-based Phil Valentine and Florida-based Marc Bernier (the self-described "Mr. Anti-Vax"). Referring to the highly infectious Delta variant, Miller cites those deaths as proof that "this Delta shit is real."

Miller argues, "It makes one wonder: why are all those local media guys kicking the bucket while the famous vaccine skeptics are healthy as a horse?…. All these politicians, Fox News hosts, conservative internet celebrities and contrarian musicians are out there making bank — talking about protecting your freedoms."

The Never Trump conservative goes on to cite Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and various Fox News hosts as examples of far-right MAGA Republicans who promote anti-vaxxer nonsense but have been vaccinated for COVID-19 themselves.

"Look at this from jacketless Jim Jordan," Miller declares. "Ten fundraising e-mails about scary vaccine mandates in just one week. But here's the dirty little secret about this: they got the vaccine to protect themselves while they leave the regular MAGA Joes knock, knock, knockin' on heaven's door…. Freedom and triple arm jabs for me, freedom and forever dirt naps for thee. This is all part of a long con by the phony populists. And it's the regular folks they claim to care about who are the suffering suckers."


Tim Miller on The Big Anti Vax Con www.youtube.com

