The View's Sunny Hostin unleashes on police who shoot Black children while taking white murderers to Burger King

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin unleashed on the unfairness of the way 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was killed while white criminals who had shot and killed people were "thanked" by police officers or got to stop by a Burger King for a snack.

The conversation was sparked by CNN host Don Lemon, who agreed with the police that there was a knife in Bryant's hand and they had no way of knowing that she wouldn't kill someone. Others argue that the officer could have used a taser instead of opening fire on her with several bullets to the chest.

"Don Lemon and I are dear, dear friends," Hostin said. "We've been dear friends for a long time. Dear friends oftentimes disagree. Don is wrong here. You know, my question is, you know, why is deadly force always the first order of business and especially the first order of business when it comes to Black and Brown people in this country. I mean, when is it okay and why is it okay? We shouldn't live in a country quite frankly where it's acceptable for the police to shoot a 16-year-old four times in the chest over a fight. It goes from zero to execution very, very quickly when there is a Black or Brown person involved. That is just the truth."

She explained that Lemon was comparing the slaying of George Floyd to Bryant.

"George Floyd was 46 years old," Hostin continued. "You have an officer kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes and 26 seconds. She was 16 years old, in foster care. Yes, she was yielding a knife, but there were other girls also allegedly attacking her. Let's compare apples to apples. Let's compare this young girl, 16 years old or 17 years old, to other 17-year-olds. Let's compare her to Kyle Rittenhouse. He was carrying an assault weapon. Do you know what officers did? The video shows the police shared water with him and thanked him for his presence. After the shooting, he was able to leave the scene, even though caught on video he walked towards police with his hands up as protesters yelled he had shot people."

She went on to call out other white shooters who were given special treatment after killing people.

"Let's compare him to the Atlanta shooter Robert Aaron Long," Hostin went on. "He was taken into custody without incident. You know what the officer said who arrested him, 'he was having a really bad day.' Dylan Roof, he killed nine churchgoers. He was treated so kindly by police that he was taken to a Burger King. Was de-escalation a possibility here in this case? Not with this Black girl, not at all."

