The View's Sunny Hostin hammers Trump aides for quoting Dr. King after enabling a 'racist president'

"The View" celebrated the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday by discussing race relations in the United States and how necessary it is to change hearts and minds of the remaining minority of Americans who still uphold racist ideologies.

Among those are many in the White House, who perpetuated the racist birther conspiracy about former President Barack Obama. Even First Lady Melania Trump was part of those who claimed that Obama wasn't born in the United States years before launching her anti-bullying campaign "Be Best."

Co-host Sunny Hostin noted that conversations about race can be difficult but more Americans are learning about the Black experience and what is necessary to bring the country together.

"I remember the time when someone like Jemele Hill came forward and called Donald Trump a racist and lost her job because of that, received death threats because of that," she recalled. "I remember Collin Kaepernick getting canceled because he stood up for people and stood up for the police brutality that Black men were experiencing. And remember that Dr. King was called an enemy of the state, was trailed by the FBI, was called a troublemaker because he was talking about race, talking about the evils, the three evils, which in 1967 for him were racism, poverty and the war in Vietnam."

She explained that the United States is still suffering from those evils and the war in Vietnam may be over, but there is already a drumbeat from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for the next Middle Eastern war.

"We still are suffering from those three evils, maybe in a different way because we still are suffering from the scourge of racism and police brutality," Hostin said. "We are suffering from economic disparity and poverty, and we are certainly suffering from this evil pandemic. And Dr. King in 1967 again said, you know, there has been some progress, but we must not allow this progress to cause us to engage in a superficial, dangerous optimism. I think that is what happened to us. I think we saw that -- we are going to have the first female vice president who is African American and Southeast Asian, and we saw such promise with Georgia, you know, turning blue. We saw such promise, and then on January 6th we see that white supremacy is very much so alive and well."

Hostin said the Capitol insurrection showed that there are certainly still people who want white supremacy over a multiracial democracy. Some are still in the White House.

"So, I would say that in order for us to really live out his legacy, his dream, is that we must demand truth before unity," Hostin continued. "I saw today, unbelievably, in my view, Ted Cruz, Kayleigh McEnany, Ronna Romney McDaniel, Melania Trump quoting Dr. King, tweeting Dr. King. Those are the same people, like Melania Trump with this birther lie, Ted Cruz challenging the Electoral College [vote]. Kayleigh McEnany over and over again with her propaganda. How dare they. How dare they try to quote Dr. King on the celebration of his birthday when they enabled, enabled a racist president causing this insurrection and attack on our democracy. So while we have some progress, we just have such a long way to go."

See her comments below: