A resident of the notoriously conservative retirement community The Villages has been arrested for possible voter fraud.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Charles Franklin Barnes is the fourth member of the community arrested for casting fraudulent ballots. WKMG reported that Barnes voted both in Florida and in Connecticut during the 2020 election.

Barnes was caught after anonymous emails were sent to the Florida’s Secretary of State in May 2021 by someone naming themselves as "Totes Legit Votes," say court records.

Barnes isn't registered with any political party in Connecticut, so it's unclear who his candidate of choice was. Barnes was taken to the Sumter County Jail. He joins Villages residents Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik and John Rider in facing felony charges of casting more than one ballot. The three were all Trump supporters.

In the comment to WKMG, the tipster said, "I believe that if hundreds of people sign sworn affidavits that they saw election irregularities, people should at least try to check into it. You can’t claim ‘the system is working’ if random internet people have to find the violations for you."

The Villages voted 68.8 percent for Trump in 2016.

