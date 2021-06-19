Marco Rubio hilariously fact-checked by Alexander Vindman's wife: 'You're so bad at this'

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was hilariously shut down by the wife of retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in Trump's first impeachment trial.

Rubio tweeted a Politico story on the White House freezing military aid to Ukraine that was labeled "nonsense" by press secretary Jen Psaki.

"Remember when freezing military aid to Ukraine was an impeachable offense?" Rubio asked.

But Rachel Vindman, co-host of The Suburban Women Problem podcast, offered a fact-check.

"Oh, no you don't. What was impeachable was the attempted extortion," she wrote.

"You're so bad at this; you can't even troll well," she added.