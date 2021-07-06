WATCH: Creepy 'incel' goes viral after he films himself getting banned from a gym for harassing women

A self-described member of the "incel" community has gone viral after he filmed himself getting banned from a gym for harassing women.

The man's YouTube videos describe him as a "mentalcel" and a "gymcel," which are offshoots of the incel community — an online subculture of "involuntary celibate" people who define themselves as unable to find sexual partners.

In Part I of the video, the man approaches a woman in the gym while filming her and says, "You got a nice body. Do you wanna get a massage after this?"

When the woman says no, he says, "C'mon, man, this is f*ckin' bullsh*t."

The man is then shown shouting profanities at a staff member after being asked to leave.

"If I was a female you wouldn't treat me like this," he says. "If I was a hot b*tch you wouldn't treat me like this... You only like hot whores, huh?"

Part II of the video, which has received nearly 6,000 votes on Reddit, shows a staff member telling the man his membership has been revoked — prompting him to unleash another barrage of expletives.

"This motherf*cker says my f*cking membership's' revoked because I hit on a b*tch the other day," the man says.

When he tries to walk back into the gym, staff members block him and threaten to call police, before the video cuts off.

The man's YouTube channel identifies him as "Jay Rockefeller." Other videos on the channel are titled "Lubricious male attempts approaching salacious, ambrosial women" and "Mentalcel Harassed For Being Ugly & Confused About It. It never began for him."

The videos feature the man approaching women in public and asking if they want to be his girlfriend or if they think he's attractive – and why not. The channel's description includes "Pissed off hate rage anger motivation" and "When all hope is lost. Insulting people in public."

Watch the videos from the gym below.







Gender Inequality in Western Civilization 2021 Ragefuel, Suifuel, gymaxx, blackpill, low-inhib part1 www.youtube.com







