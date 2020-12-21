Virginia police 'gathering the facts' after innocent Black man is handcuffed while eating at shopping mall

Police in Virginia Beach apologized over the weekend after they handcuffed and detained an innocent Black man while he was eating with his family at a shopping mall.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kiara Love shared video of the incident from inside Lynnhaven Mall.

"Trying to enjoy a meal with my family in the mall but Virginia Beach police out here arresting people for being black with dreads I was so scared this was gonna end differently," Love explained.

In the video, a police officer can be seen handcuffing a Black man who is eating a meal in the mall's food court.

"What did he do?" a woman asks.

"We just want to talk to him, OK?" the officer says.

"Y'all got the wrong person," the woman pleads. "We don't even have a black truck."

"You lucky you got these cuffs on me!" the man exclaims.

At that point, the officer orders the handcuffed man to leave the building with him.

"Ya'll fucking racist as fuck," the woman complains. "We are in here with our family."

Another officer tells the man in handcuffs to "calm down" and "relax" as he gets upset about being detained.

Eventually the officers realize that they have the wrong suspect and release the man. But the woman demands to know why the man was detained in the first place.

"We got a description of someone who was using stolen credit cards," the officer explains. "That person is a Black male in dreads that was wearing all black and was with a boy that was wearing red. OK?"

"I sincerely apologize," the officer adds. "It was a complete misunderstanding."

In a statement on Monday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said that the incident was being reviewed by the department.

"Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn't do," Neudigate acknowledged. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised."

Virginia Beack Councilman Aaron Rouse spoke out about the incident on Facebook.

"This incident happened in our city," Rouse pointed out. "How does a law-abiding citizen, a family man, husband, father, and small business owner get handcuffed for something he didn't do? Why did it happen to him? What is standard operating procedure?"

Watch the video below.