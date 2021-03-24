Virginia man who threatened women with violence discovered with pipe-bombs in his home: police

Arlington, Virginia police arrested a man this week after witnesses told police that the man showed them guns and ammunition while making threatening comments about shooting people he knew.

According to WUSA, two people told police they were eating at a restaurant and Ryan Bosnick joined them for drinks. Bosnick then made threatening statements about hurting people he knew.

"The suspect later opened his backpack and revealed what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition," police explained.

Police then searched Bosnick's home, where they said they found two pipe bombs. He was then was arrested. Police were forced to call the bomb squad to handle the explosive devices. They also found a sawed-off shotgun. Bosnick was charged with possession of explosive materials or devices, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and threats of death or bodily injury to a person.

When police interviewed a "female victim" who had been targeted by Bosnick's threats, she reported, "the suspect had also been sending her threatening text messages."















