This 2024 presidential candidate just hinted at a new 9/11 conspiracy theory

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy dropped a new Sept. 11 conspiracy theory Monday in an effort to deflect from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Ohio businessman-turned-GOP candidate claims the indictments against Donald Trump are "obviously politically motivated" because he's seeking a second term after losing in 2020, and he suggested in a lengthy profile in The Atlantic that the former president's supporters were set up during the U.S. Capitol riot by agents provocateurs.

“I don’t know, but we can handle [the truth],” Ramaswamy told the magazine. “Whatever it is, we can handle it. Government agents. How many government agents were in the field? Right?”

Suddenly, the reporter noted, Ramaswamy changed the topic to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I think it is legitimate to say how many police, how many federal agents, were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers," Ramaswamy said. "Maybe the answer is zero. It probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero.

"But if we’re doing a comprehensive assessment of what happened on 9/11, we have a 9/11 commission, absolutely that should be an answer the public knows the answer to. Well, if we’re doing a Jan. 6 commission, absolutely, those should be questions that we should get to the bottom of."

"'Here are the people who were armed, here are the people who are unarmed,’" he added. "What percentage of the people who were armed were federal law-enforcement officers? I think it was probably high, actually. Right?”

When pressed, Ramaswamy admitted the comparisons between Sept. 11 and Jan. 6 were invalid.

“Oh yeah, I don’t think they belong in the same conversation,” he said. “I think it’s a ridiculous comparison. But I brought it up only because it was invoked as a basis for the January 6 commission.”

Ramaswamy also admitted that he couldn't say for sure who was behind the 2001 terrorist attacks but he has publicly questioned the official explanation.

“I mean, I would take the truth about 9/11,” he said. “I am not questioning what we — this is not something I’m staking anything out on, but I want the truth about 9/11.”