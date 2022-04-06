Putin's two adult daughters hit with sanctions from the Biden administration
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters have reportedly been caught up in sanctions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday.

Sanctions were also announced on Russian financial institutions and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his wife, according to CNN.

"Today we're dramatically escalating the financial shock by imposing full blocking sanctions on Russia's largest financial institution, Sberbank, and its largest private bank, Alfa Bank," a senior administration official told CNN.

Putin is officially known to have two daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova. Some reports claim that the Russian leader has at least one secret daughter who he will not acknowledge.

SmartNews