HBO 'Real Time' guest breaks down how Putin ends up in front of a firing squad

The author of three books on zombies explained how Vladimir Putin could end up in front of a firing squad during a Friday appearance on HBO's "Real Time."

Max Brooks, who wrote The Zombie Survival Guide, World War Z, and The Zombie Survival Guide: Recorded Attacks, discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with host Bill Maher and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson.

"That's what's so surprising to me about Putin, we always knew he was evil, but nobody ever called him dumb," Maher said. "And now he looks dumb."

"This could really go so bad for him. I mean, the Russians have had a revolution before," he added.

Brooks argued the power of Russian mothers could end the war.

Brooks said Russian moms "marched against the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s, they marched against Chechnya in the 1990s, and right now, this is why Putin is being so brutal."

"He has to wrap up this war before the telegrams start coming home. Because, if those Russian mothers know that their sons are dead and the mothers next to them fear that their sons are next, and they rise up, then the next time we see Vladimir Putin shirtless will be in front of a firing squad," Brooks explained.

