Trump has launched a ‘direct assault’ on America as Putin invades Ukraine: conservative

Donald Trump has launched a political attack on America as Russia President Vladimir Putin uses military forces to invade Ukraine, a conservative writer explained on Friday.
"Over the past 48 hours, Trump’s aberrant response to the Russian invasion has been deploying the type of rhetoric which has two obvious analogs in modern American history: the America-First Nazi apologists of the 1930s on the one hand and the America-Last, red Soviet apologists of the Cold War on the other," Tim Miller wrote for The Bulwark. "But these two groups were outliers who, even if they had some sizable public support, were mostly kept away from the levers of power. Donald Trump was ostensibly the leader of the free world until a year ago and remains one party’s front-runner to return to that role a few years hence. Given that stature, his rhetoric is without precedent."
Miller argued that Trump pushed a message "right out of Putin’s anti-American propaganda playbook" as he argued his delusions of a "rigged election" resulted in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
After Trump says this is happening because of a rigged election, Laura Ingraham goes on to say that Putin's starting a war because of a weakened America.\n\nThese are the words of traitors.pic.twitter.com/JnkYjkk6RA— Keith Edwards (@Keith Edwards) 1645677858
"There is no splitting hairs here. To argue that Putin is strong, smart, and successful in part because American democracy is a sham is a direct assault on our country and it puts our former president in league with a killer who aims to destabilize a continent and the alliances that have kept us free and secure for decades," Miller wrote. "It is despicable. It is un-American. And if Donald Trump continues to be enabled by the Republican party, Republican voters, and America’s conservative propaganda machines, then we may very well be led once again by this man, giving him the chance to follow through on his promise to break-up the NATO alliance and put a stake through the heart of our democracy once and for all."
Read the full column.