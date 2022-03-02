Zelensky assassination plot foiled after members of Russia's Federal Security Service tip off Ukrainians: report

According to a new report from Axios, Ukrainian officials have thwarted an assassination plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- and they got tipped off by an unexpected source.

An official Telegram post from Ukrainian authorities claims that the plot against Zelensky was relayed to them by "members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war" in Ukraine.

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov explained that the plot involved a unit of elite Chechen special forces who had subsequently been "eliminated" before they could achieve their objective of murdering the Ukrainian president.

RELATED: Putin's initial invasion 'failed miserably' — but he may now employ brutality to project strength: security expert

Zelensky has become a focal point of Russian efforts to crush Ukrainian resistance, as he has defiantly remained in the capitol of Kyiv to direct the war effort despite intelligence that he is the target of multiple Russian assassination plots.

The United States government reportedly offered to give Zelensky safe transportation out of Kyiv, but he turned down the offer.