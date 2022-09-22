Secret Service knew neo-Nazis planned violence ahead of Jan. 6: emails
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS

The Secret Service was tracking at least one neo-Nazi group and several individuals planning to violently occupy the U.S. Capitol to prevent the congressional certification of Donald Trump's election loss, according to newly revealed documents.

Agency emails obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington show the Secret Service received multiple tips from a "concerned citizen" who alerted them to two people, including one who had made threats against Joe Biden, were planning to attend Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally and "incite violence.

Another person would be driving to the District of Columbia with “ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles and suppressors," and Secret Service agents spoke to the first two after their flights arrived, and they admitted to the possibility of violent conflict with counter-protesters and refused to tell the agents where they would be staying.

Agents found a Facebook post by one of those individuals that backed up the tipster's claims, documents show.

The Secret Service also found a Telegram post by a member of the neo-Nazi group Vorherrschaft Division encouraging others to put "boots on the ground" on Jan. 6 to “push for more nationalist policies and attitudes."

That threat was originally flagged by SITE Intelligence Group and passed along to Capitol police in December 2020 by the Secret Service, under the subject line “NEO-NAZI calls on D.C. Pro-Trump Protesters to Occupy Federal Building.”

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified in July before the House select committee that Trump knew some of his supporters were armed, and he wanted the Secret Service to stop using metal detectors to keep them out of his rally that preceded their march on the Capitol.

Trump also wanted to accompany them to the Capitol, according to Hutchinson, and he became violently angry when his Secret Service detail refused his request.

