Racist goes berserk on the beach after Asian kids pet his dogs

A Texas tourist was charged with a hate crime after attacking a family on a Florida beach.

Wade Anton was at Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday when he became angry at some children for petting his dogs, and he hurled racist abuse at them and their mother, who are of Asian descent, reported WEAR-TV.

"Go back where you came from," Anton told the woman and her children and used racial slurs, according to sheriff's deputies.

The 54-year-old Anton had been standing about 25 feet away but ran around some railings and repeatedly punched the woman's husband.

The husband said he pulled a handgun to protect himself as Anton approached, and a bystander separated the two men.

No one was injured in the encounter, and Anton was charged with hate-crime related battery.