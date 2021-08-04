Alabama youth pastor dies from COVID-19 weeks after speaking at church camp

An Alabama pastor died from COVID-19 less than a month after he spoke at at one of the nation's largest Baptist youth camps.

Wade Morris, of Birmingham, died Tuesday from COVID-related pneumonia 25 days after the end of the Falls Creek Assembly in Oklahoma, which drew complaints from parents after their teenagers came home with coronavirus infections, reported Baptist News.

"I am heartbroken and sad today," said Andy Harrison, conference centers director for Oklahoma Baptists. "I will miss my dear friend. (He was) one of the most passionate, energetic conveyors of the Gospel I've ever been around."

The 51-year-old Morris, an avid runner who had completed nearly 20 marathons, had been hospitalized since mid-July, shortly after he left the camp on July 9.

It's not clear when Morris first began experiencing symptoms or whether he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Several Southern Baptist churches in Oklahoma canceled activities for several days in the past week and alerted members of outbreaks among youth groups during the Falls Creek summer camp season.

The typical course for severe infections that result in pneumonia and death are two to four weeks.

Morris is survived by a wife and two daughters.