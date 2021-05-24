Walmart 'shocked and appalled' customers received racist emails from the company

Cashier at Wal-Mart (G.e.o.r.g.e/Flickr)
Walmart is scrambling to respond after customers reported receiving a racist email from the company.
"An 'external bad actor' is to blame for creating a series of fake accounts spawning email confirmations that contained a racial slur, Walmart announced Monday," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Several users on Twitter reported receiving emails containing racist language from the address help@walmart.com."
Walmart has not said how many people received the emails."We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers," spokesperson Molly Blakeman said. "We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails."
Woke up to this @walmart - It was not sent to our general email. It was sent to a private email address that recei… https://t.co/K8jvCKf6uY— BallerAlert (@BallerAlert)1621857001.0
Anybody else wake up to a Welcome Nigger email from @Walmart Ooooo I’m on y’all ass for this one.🤬 https://t.co/DCE7O7veqf— Sisbruh to tha Night (@Sisbruh to tha Night)1621842502.0