Walmart 'shocked and appalled' customers received racist emails from the company

"But, you know, maybe one day when I'm Speaker of the House, my first action will be to take those metal detectors and use them as target practice," Boebert said, speaking of the metal detectors that all Capitol visitors must go through. While in the White House Trump used metal detectors for all guests entering the White House.

Gaetz heralded her comments, saying that he thinks she'd make a "fantastic Speaker of the House." Doing so would rip the position from ambitious Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who has been rumored to be lusting after the job.

"I'm looking forward to being the Speaker in the next Congress," McCarthy bragged last week, the day before Gaetz sang his support of Boebert.

Gaetz has been largely protected by McCarthy during the scandal with his friend, former tax collector Joel Greenberg.

