Conflict of interest could disqualify Trump codefendant Walt Nauta's lawyer: report
The Department of Justice could disqualify the lawyer representing Walt Nauta, the longtime Trump-aide who was indicted alongside the former President in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, due to a possible conflict of interest, The Independent reported Wednesday.

According to the DOJ, lawyer Stanley Woodward has represented “at least seven other individuals who have been questioned in connection with the investigation."

The DOJ is calling for a hearing with Woodward’s clients “to inform them of potential risks and inquire into possible waivers."

Nauta has been hit with six federal charges alleging that he helped Trump hide boxes of classified documents from investigators.

“Nauta should be thoroughly advised of the potential conflicts and attendant risks. Witness 1 and Witness 2 should also be present at the hearing and apprised of the risk that Mr. Woodward may use or disclose confidences he obtained from them,” the DOJ stated.

“If Nauta indicates he wishes to waive any conflicts, the Court should conduct an inquiry to determine whether the waiver is knowing and voluntary, and the Court should then determine whether to accept Nauta’s waiver,” the DOJ writes.

