Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta loses bid for wide access to classified docs

Walt Nauta, a personal valet for Donald Trump, was barred from being able to broadly view classified information in his Florida trial.
In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled against Nauta's bid to have comprehensive access to classified documents that his boss allegedly mishandled.
"[I]n order to protect the national security, the Government's Motion is GRANTED in accordance with this Order and as discussed during the hearing," Cannon wrote, referencing a Tuesday hearing.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Nauta's attorneys had argued that their client could be trusted with classified material because of his experience in the U.S. Navy. But prosecutors pointed out that Nauta was charged with obstruction and making false statements, not mishandling classified documents.
In another Wednesday ruling, Cannon left the door open for Nauta and co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira to access classified documents introduced during the trial.
"As acknowledged by the Special Counsel, the classified information in this case, described on September 12, 2023, as consisting of approximately 3,500 pages classified at various levels, is discoverable information pursuant to Rule 16(a)(1)(E)," Cannon said.
A separate ruling from Cannon on Wednesday suggested that Trump would not be allowed to review classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, where the crimes were alleged to have occurred.