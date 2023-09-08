Walt Nauta could flip on Trump after seeing Navarro verdict: Former prosecutor

The conviction of former Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro will make Walt Nauta think twice about whether he's willing to do time for the former president, a former federal prosecutor said on Thursday evening.

Joyce Vance, who spent 24 years as a federal prosecutor, appeared on MSNBC's The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle, where she was asked about the Navarro case. Specifically, the host asked what the guilty verdict does to the "psyche" of Trump's codefendants in Georgia and Florida.

"Are they watching this and thinking, holy cow, this could be me next? And they're facing more serious charges than [Navarro]," Ruhle added.

Vance said the "Navarro situation is a little bit different," but explained the strength of the prosecution's case.

"This was always going to be a conviction," she said. "This really was the cleanest of all possible cases."

She added that she does think there will be a "subtle impact on some of Trump's codefendants," and particularly in the Mar-a-Lago case.

"People like Walt Nauta, who really has been quite literally the body man for the president, and he will now have to make a decision, is he like Navarro, willing to go to prison for Trump, or does he need to correct course now while he still has time?" she asked.

