Jewish Dem lawmaker angrily confronts GOP colleague for comparing vaccine passports to the Holocaust

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) on Wednesday angrily confronted a Republican colleague who compared Washington D.C.'s vaccination passport system to the Nazis' extermination of 6 million Jews.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) attacked D.C. for making residents show proof of vaccination to enter certain spaces.

"Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them," Davidson wrote while making a direct comparison between unvaccinated Americans and European Jews who were systematically rounded up, put into camps, and murdered by the Nazis.

According to Politico, a "visibly upset" Phillips confronted Davidson in the Capitol and told him to stop comparing public health regulations to mass genocide.

Phillips also explained to CNN's Jake Tapper what he told Davidson during the confrontation.

"I told him that the use of such imagery wasn’t just a repugnant and dangerous false equivalency, but deeply offensive and painful for Jewish people," he said. "I said I’d debate mandates and tyranny whenever he wishes, but there’s no debate on the offense of his post. He could have cared less."