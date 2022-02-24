Watch Applebee's ad air on CNN during war coverage of air raid sirens in Kyiv

CNN suffered a jarring moment on Thursday when an ad for boneless wings at Applebee's played during coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The network went directly from broadcasting air raid sirens in Kyiv to an ad for Applebee's, a national restaurant chain that bills itself as a neighborhood bar and grill.
"And a little bit of chicken fried," Zac Brown sang in the advertisement. "Cold beer on a Friday night."
"A pair of jeans that fit just right," Brown continued while three videos of a man in a cowboy hat dancing was displayed next to a live shot of Kyiv and the headline, "Russia invades Ukraine.
The ad's narrator explained, "Get five boneless wings for $1 with any handcrafted burger, only at Applebee's."
Watch:
CNN Applebee's www.youtube.com
A friend once yelled the opening lyrics of Smash Mouth's "All Star" in a movie theater during a silent moment in a dramatic movie as a dare. \n\nThis is worse than that moment.pic.twitter.com/d5ltiYAp01— Arash Markazi (@Arash Markazi) 1645720522