Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets grilled over her opposition to Ukraine aid
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore)

On Thursday, a Washington Post reporter caught up to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and asked her why she has repeatedly voted against legislation to provide assistance to Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Her response was to claim that America was in too big of a crisis state for the country to be sending foreign aid — even though foreign aid consists of less than 1 percent of the federal budget in a typical year.

"You've been opposing a lot of the Ukraine — or, Ukraine-related type bills," said the reporter. "I think there've been about sixteen of them in the last few months. I think you've voted against fifteen ... you've voted against a lot of them. So in general, how do you decide on how you're going to vote on these bills? Do you have an overall position or view on the war? What we should be doing or not doing?"

"I think it's terrible," said Greene. "I feel very sorry for the Ukrainian people. But I was elected to represent my district in Georgia for the United States of America, and right now our country's in crisis ... people cannot find baby formula, but we're going to send $40 billion to another country?"

Greene later posted the whole interaction to Twitter, defiantly attacking the media for the confrontation.

"The @washingtonpost and the rest of the media are obsessed with another country while America faces crisis after crisis created by Joe Biden and the Democrats," wrote Greene. "Why don’t they care about the invasion at our border, skyrocketing inflation, and a shortage of baby formula?"

Watch below or at this link.

SmartNews Video