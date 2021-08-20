Watch Nicolle Wallace destroy Ron DeSantis over COVID: ‘The biggest scandal in the country’

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday blasted Republicans for politicizing public health measures as the coronavirus continues to spread in America.

Wallace, herself a former top GOP strategist who served as White House communications director for George W. Bush, said she did not buy the "freedom" argument Republicans have been pushing.

"You know, Pee Wee football has a requirement that you put something much heavier than a mask on your head and shoulders. Little league baseball requires that anyone older than 6 wear a cup," Wallace noted. "There are a lot of things more invasive than a mask that people are required to do and you don't see them physically and verbally abusing other parents at school board meetings."



She then addressed residents of Florida and said that DeSantis has shown a shocking indifference to the suffering caused by the virus.

"Your peacock of a governor made his way on to Fox News and is, you know, showing off his pretty feathers as people and kids are dropping dead in his state.," she continued, referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.



"You know, it is the biggest scandal in the country what that governor is doing and he still finds safe harbor on Fox News in prime time. What is happening?" she wondered.

Watch: