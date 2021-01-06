WATCH: Paramedics bring bloody woman out of capitol on a stretcher

— digby (@digby56) <a href="https://twitter.com/digby56/status/1346904233547685889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote>

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is literally what your father asked for <a href="https://t.co/ceSlt6p1Nk">https://t.co/ceSlt6p1Nk</a></p>
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 6, 2021

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is not who we are.
This is who YOU are, you cowardly seditious scumbag. <a href="https://t.co/h7deDKoYjg">https://t.co/h7deDKoYjg</a></p>
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 6, 2021

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Don Jr losing his nerve with the violent insurgents he called to action. <a href="https://t.co/2JeLEgsxaX">https://t.co/2JeLEgsxaX</a></p>
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 6, 2021

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">My fascist terrorist movement is behaving in a fascist terrorist fashion????????!?!!!!!!!!!!?? <a href="https://t.co/whjxxLSZvS">https://t.co/whjxxLSZvS</a></p>
— Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 6, 2021

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Too late shitbag. You've been telling this pigs how many guns you own and how inhuman libs are for years because your father doesn't love you and never will. Congratulations on the sole accomplishment of your pointless life: stoking a Nazi putsch <a href="https://t.co/TDWGsHAcfA">https://t.co/TDWGsHAcfA</a></p>
— Dan O'Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) January 6, 2021

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">"We were just trying to grift money out of suckers and whoops, we almost overthrew democracy instead." <a href="https://t.co/aHHLc6GoJp">https://t.co/aHHLc6GoJp</a></p>
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 6, 2021

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">Your Dad literally told them to do this. "We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Ave...and we're going to the Capitol...we're going to give them the pride and boldness they need to take back our country" <a href="https://t.co/KkNVDFpzHl">https://t.co/KkNVDFpzHl</a></p>
— Doug Ellison (@doug_ellison) January 6, 2021
