WATCH: Paramedics bring bloody woman out of capitol on a stretcher

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur was shocked on Wednesday when she witnessed live video of a woman who was covered in blood being evacuated from the U.S. Capitol after it was stormed by a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters.

"What are we looking at here?" Tur asked.



"Oh, my gosh," she said. "Oh my gosh. "Guys, I have to interrupt," she continued. "On the right-hand side of the screen, paramedics bringing out a stretcher, it looked like a woman, very gravely injured, covered in blood."



The scene unfolded after guns were drawn inside the House chambers by Capitol Police officers.

Watch: