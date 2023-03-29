Security footage exposes treatment plant worker peeing in city's drinking water

The citizens of Baton Rouge might have a bad taste in their mouths after learning that city official Michael Mastin was contaminating their drinking water, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's inmate database states.



Inside Edition is sounding the alarm about a 57-year-old Louisiana man caught urinating in the city's clean water supply at least twice.

Mastin is being charged with two felony counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure and two felony counts of contaminating water supplies. He is currently out on a $25,000 bond.

"Mastin was allegedly seen in security footage leaving his office, turning the angle of the security camera, then urinating into the water supply, officials said in a statement shared with media alongside security footage ," the report explained.

Still, the camera captured him dropping his trousers and relieving himself in full view. In one incident, he even looked directly into the camera as he did it.

"I am extremely disappointed, and I find this conduct disgusting and unacceptable," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. "This type of behavior will never be tolerated in parish government.”

Mastin was fired on March 22 and taken into custody just hours later, the records reveal.

Authorities promise the citizens of Baton Rouge that their tests show the water quality is “in good standing and meets all safe water drinking requirements,” the statement read.

The audio indicates what is happening despite the lower half of Mastin being off-camera.

See the footage below or at the link here.

