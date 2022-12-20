Watergate prosecutor: Trump will be indicted — and not just by the feds
Donald Trump speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, on April 12, 2014. (Shutterstock.com)

On CNN Tuesday morning, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman summed up the evidence the House January 6 Committee holds that incriminates former President Donald Trump — and predicted he would soon be facing criminal prosecution from multiple fronts.

This comes after the committee voted to criminally refer the former president to the Justice Department on four different charges, including conspiracy to aid an insurrection.

"Obviously, historical perspective here ... I wonder what you thought of the final public hearing yesterday?" asked anchor Kaitlan Collins.

"I thought it was an excellent summation of the evidence that they've come up with over the last year," said Akerman. "They really dug into this deeply. They put together each of these schemes, all of the same objections in the end, which was to stop the lawful transfer of power. They showed through video clips. They showed, through other testimony, basically proof that Donald Trump was behind each and every one of those schemes. This was not something that we saw with the Senate Select Committee of Watergate. That was an investigation that started right from the get-go. They didn't really know what was there until they got testimony from witnesses. It was an investigation that unfolded in front of the public. But here you had a committee that was unified in terms of what it was doing. There were not any obstructionists on this committee. They put it together very succinctly. Put it together in an organized way, and I think the public really knows what the proof is and what they have found over the course of time.

Akerman's verdict: Trump is going to face federal indictment for his scheme to overturn the 2020 election — but also indictment at the state level.

"I think Donald Trump will be indicted," said Akerman. "Indicted in Georgia and I think indicted by the feds. I think they've got the evidence. We don't know exactly what a lot of these cooperating witnesses are saying. And I think that you've got someone like [former White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows, who's probably the weak link. Looking for one witness, the most likely to turn, I would vote him the most likely to turn, as the guy who might put it all together."

Watch below or at this link.

Nick Akerman says Trump will be indicted at the federal and state level www.youtube.com

SmartNews