Popular TikTok chef and prosecutor facing backlash after crude comments about Black women surface

A Houston-based prosecutor who is also a popular TikTok chef is being accused of harassing and disparaging Black women, Click2Houston reports.

Waymond Wesley II, also known as "Chef Way," had a now-deleted Twitter account where he made negative comments about dark skin and body types and compared Black women to trash. The tweets in question were posted between 2015 and 2016.

Twitter users accused Wesley, who is Black, of being colorist, anti-Black and misogynistic.

In an apology posted to social media, Wesley wrote: “To those I’ve hurt with my past tweets that have resurfaced, I am deeply sorry. That was a moment in my life when I was sick in more ways than one. Cooking saved me. You have watched a flawed man heal. I will continue to heal and learn. Thanks for being along for the journey.”

People also called for Wesley to be fired from the Harris County D.A.’s office, where he's been employed since March of 2021, but the Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg shared a statement indicating support for Wesley.

“We recently learned of comments he made on social media posts nearly seven years ago. These posts were inappropriate and offensive and do not reflect my values or those of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Wesley has explained that these posts came during a period in which he was struggling with serious personal issues, including alcohol addiction. Prior to joining our office, Mr. Wesley went through treatment and has worked with the State Bar of Texas to resolve his issues. His recovery is ongoing. I am a believer in second chances, and Mr. Wesley has conducted himself professionally since joining our staff. I am confident that will continue,” Ogg said.

Watch a report on the story below or at this link.