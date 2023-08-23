‘We feel very violated:’ Gavin Newsom pushes mental health care changes over advocate concerns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to overhaul how California counties pay for behavioral health care is one step closer to going before voters in March — over heavy opposition from patient advocates, service providers and local government officials. The governor in recent weeks has made a number of concessions in hopes of garnering more support and increasing the measure’s chances of success at the ballot box. But opponents warn that the plan, which is meant to secure more housing for homeless residents diagnosed with mental illnesses, will have unintended consequences for those se...