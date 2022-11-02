'Two historic confessions about the Trumpian madness that consumes millions' were made today: O'Donnell

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday began his show on Tuesday by examining two "confessions" from the far-right.

"We have two important confessions tonight," O'Donnell explained. "Two historic confessions, historic confessions about the Trumpian madness that consumes millions of people in this country."

"One of the confessions is by a Trump supporter who confessed to attempting to kidnap and possibly murder the speaker of the House and to actually attempting to murder the speaker's husband," he explained. "We have another confession from another Trump supporter who has not yet committed the crime he has confessed to, the crime that he has confessed he is planning to commit."

O'Donnell played a clip of GOP nominee for governor Tim Michels vowing, "Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor."

The host noted Michels did not know he was being recorded when he made the comments at a campaign event.

"The Republican is campaigning for governor of Wisconsin by telling his supporters that he will end democracy in Wisconsin. End it," O'Donnell explained.

"That means if a republican is elected governor in Wisconsin, he will deliver Wisconsin's ten electoral votes for president to republicans no matter what. He is promising that the next presidential election will not be fair. and he's promising that no election in the state of Wisconsin will ever be fair again if he is elected governor. That is what is at stake in this election. to say that republicans, like the republican candidate for governor and Wisconsin, do not believe in democracy, is to understate their feelings. They are actively opposed to democracy. They are enemies of democracy. They are trying to kill democracy."



