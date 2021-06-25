'We need Trump to go away': Top GOP pollster sounds alarm over havoc ex-president is creating

According to a report from the conservative Washington Examiner, a key Republican pollster issued a grim message to the Republican Party that Donald Trump is continuing to damage the GOP's prospects of reclaiming power in upcoming elections.

In a blunt statement Ed Goeas, co-director of the Georgetown University Battleground Poll, stated the GOP has a shot in 2022's midterms if they can hang on the base and bring back disaffected conservatives who fled the party during Trump's four tumultuous years.

"We need Trump to go away to get them," Goeas claimed.

Explaining his prediction, Goeas wrote pointed out Trump's alienation of female voters as well as his botching of the COVID-19 pandemic that left over 600,000 Americans dead.

"One of the unfortunate legacies of the Trump administration is undermining faith for many partisan Republicans in all government," he explained. "The high unfavorable rating for [coronavirus Dr.] Anthony Fauci among GOP partisans is a clear manifestation of this legacy. While skepticism about the government will always be a hallmark of Republican politics, there should be more room than there is now for faith in limited government."

Goeas also noted that Trump's four years of unbridled spending combined with a tax cut for the rich has taken away one of the GOP's traditional weapons.

"I mean, he spent money like a drunken sailor, which is what we used to say about the Democrats. And so now, trying to go after Biden on some of his spending, although he's spending even that much more, it just rings hollow after the last four years of us never mentioning spending," he wrote before holding out a ray of hope to the Republican leadership by adding, "There is real value for Republicans to be for things and not just stand in opposition to Democratic proposals. Voters have not fully embraced President Biden and his agenda. They remain notably concerned about pocketbook issues and their personal financial security. Republicans who are helping find solutions that improve the financial lives of voters will see their standing with voters rise."

You can read more here.