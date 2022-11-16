Weisselberg: Trump 'authorized' tax fraud scheme at heart of his business' criminal trial

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg/Screenshot
On Tuesday, Rolling Stonereported that Allen Weisselberg, the longtime top accountant for the Trump Organization, testified at trial that former President Donald Trump was aware of — and personally approved — the fraudulent accounting for which his family business is now under criminal indictment.
"Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Tuesday that Donald Trump personally green-lighted untaxed benefits that are the center of a Manhattan criminal trial against several of the ex-president’s eponymous companies — including a gratis residence in New York City," reported Victoria Bekiempis. "'The rent was authorized by Donald Trump,' Weisselberg said less than two hours into his time on the stand in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. The septuagenarian, who sported a deep gray suit and pale blue tie, spoke matter of factly."
"Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization participated in an illicit compensation scheme that illegally lined Weisselberg’s pockets to the tune of $1.7 million of untaxed income," said the report. "Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty to a 15-count indictment related to these unlawful payouts and, according to Weisselberg’s plea agreement, he 'must testify truthfully' if called to testify at trial."
In addition to this revelation, Weisselberg reportedly shocked officials in the courtroom by revealing that, despite wide reporting that the Trump family fired Weisselberg from his CFO position following his indictment to minimize the Trump Organization's legal exposure, he was secretly still being paid and still doing all the same work he was doing before his supposed termination.
"The trial is rooted in the 2021 indictment of several Trump businesses, including The Trump Organization, for a purported 15-year-long tax fraud plot," said the report. "The prosecution claimed that Weisselberg’s loyalty to Trump and his ilk paid off. Beginning in 2005, Weisselberg lived in an apartment rent-free on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The Trump Corporation leased the apartment and, in addition to covering the rent, covered his utility and parking fees, the indictment claimed. Trump’s eponymous company is also accused of paying the leases on two Mercedes-Benz vehicles that Weisselberg and his wife treated as their personal cars. Trump’s business entities also provided cash to Weisselberg around Christmas, so he could dole out 'personal holiday gratuities.'"
"If, as expected, Donald Trump announces tonight that he is running for president for a third time, one unlikely group will be cheering him on: Democrats," CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza wrote. "And there’s political logic here. The simple fact is that Trump has never won a majority of the national vote. He was president when Republicans lost the House in 2018. He lost the White in 2020. His false stolen election claims were blamed for Republican losses in the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs, which allowed Democrats to take control of the chamber. And this election cycle, Trump-backed Republicans – many of whom were election deniers – lost in critical Senate and governors’ races."
The idea seemed to have broad support among the left, with Cillizza noting comments from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe.
"Now, of course, if you asked any Democrat (including Hillary Clinton!) which Republican they wanted to run against in 2016, they all would have answered “Donald Trump.” And we know how that one turned out," Cillizza noted. "It’s worth remembering, then, that just because Democrats are cheering on another Trump bid, it doesn’t mean that he would be easy to defeat (if he winds up as the Republican presidential nominee.)"
"Many more Republican elected officials have been willing to publicly say the party needs to move on after a disappointing midterm election. There has even been some coalescing around Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a credible alternative to Trump," Cillizza reported. "None of the above will affect Trump’s decision-making or the kind of campaign he runs, of course. Trump lives in a fantasy world of his own creation – in which he is the hero staving off the forces of evil to save America. Or something."
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," anchor Ari Melber tore into Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — in the news today for a new report that he violated ethics laws while running for Senate from the Missouri Attorney General's office — for his push to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from leadership, when he is in fact more closely aligned with the wing of the GOP that cost his party the election than McConnell ever was.
"Senator Hawley ... was so vocal today against McConnell," said Melber. "He was also the first senator to break for the January 6th challengers. It was his political prominence he built on pedaling the lie about that election ... it was a lie with his fist hoisted in the air, denying Trump's loss, pandering to election liars who stormed the Capitol. Now he's the one delivering hard truths today that are only hard truths if you accept the election results which have Republicans losing the Senate."
"The Republican Party as we have known it is dead, and voters have made that clear," said Hawley in a clip played by Melber.
"Voters did make their views clear last week," said Melber. "They also made their views clear in 2020, when — I want to be clear — Hawley took not only the opposite position, but helped foment the criminal storming of his workplace over that lie when voters were rejecting Trump and Trumpism. So while we're quoting Hawley because he's making news ... I have to be honest there's scant evidence Hawley has grown more responsible only protecting democracy. Rather, it seems he doesn't like being out of power. Indeed, with that fist in the air, as all of those criminals attack the police, Hawley's reaction in 2020 was thuggery."
Melber then quoted rap star Lil' Nas X, adding "Gang members got nothing on these congressmen."
"Now Mr. Hawley, like other Senate Republicans, appears to have a reaction to this election that is actually facing the facts, facing the voters' rejection, talking about it in public, and seeking a kind of political redemption," continued Melber. "And, at least for Mr. Hawley ... redemption begins by coming after King McConnell."
In an article published by The Bulwark on November 14, Never Trump libertarian and conservative journalist Cathy Young slammed MAGA Republicans who are blaming single women for the outcome of the 2022 midterms.
After a disappointing election, many Republican pundits have taken to blaming unmarried women and young voters for the lack of the “red wave” they were expecting.
A viral example of this type of thinking came from conservative FOX news host Jesse Waters discussing the exit polls following the midterms. Watch below:
'They will vote to ruin your life': MAGA Republicans blame single women for the 2022 midterms | RawStory.TV'They will vote to ruin your life': MAGA Republicans blame single women for the 2022 midterms | RawStory.TV
After the heavily predicted "red wave" in the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be an illusion, it was really no mystery why Republicans failed to capitalize on the political tailwinds that — according to conventional wisdom and political history — should have given them much bigger wins.
The smart thing for Republicans to do is clear enough: Stop stoking Trump's election lies and scale back the tsunami of racism, sexism and homophobia currently fueling their party.
But there's no chance that will happen, of course. Let's remember that Republicans also flirted with moderating their message after losing the 2012 election, only to go in precisely the opposite direction by nominating Donald Trump in 2016. Looking inward and engaging in self-reflection is the antithesis of everything the modern GOP stands for. So instead, the right is looking outward for someone besides themselves to blame, and they've landed on a favorite scapegoat: Single women. Worse, in blaming single women for their own political failure, conservatives are wallowing in a ludicrous conspiracy theory based on the premise that having an "F" on your driver's license renders you incapable of autonomous thought.
Yes, it's true: Republicans are big mad that single women voted for Democrats, and their explanation for this is that Democrats of brainwashing those hapless, unfortunate women who don't have husbands to make their decisions for them.
Fox News host Jesse Watters, in the most viral example of this talking point, said that "Democrat policies are designed to keep women single" and implored male viewers to get the ladies under control: "Guys, go put a ring on it." How male Fox News viewers are supposed to talk these unruly Democratic-voting women into marrying them was left unexplained, although Watters has previously hinted at the usefulness of coercion when it comes to romance.
While Republican politicians have generally been a bit more circumspect in their language, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri tipped his hand on a not-that-subtle endorsement of this conspiracy theory, retweeting conservative sociologist Brad Wilcox — who prominently drew attention to single women's Democratic leanings — complaining that "fewer adults are opening their hearts, lives, and minds to marriage and children."
In the real world, of course, what's going on is painfully simple. Single women are a constituency that benefits enormously from equal pay, equal education and reproductive rights. (Married women benefit from these things, too, but a lot of them are cross-pressured to keep the peace with Republican husbands, and/or are voting their resentments toward their single counterparts.) Understanding that they have a built-in advantage with single women, Democrats have constructed a platform designed to appeal to them.
But accepting that straightforward narrative means accepting the radical notion that women have minds of their own. That will clearly never do in the GOP universe. So a nefarious and unnecessarily complicated conspiracy theory must be created that reimagines basic constituent appeal as manipulation and brainwashing.
As with most accusations made by Republicans, the claims that Democrats somehow "control" women are pure psychological projection. It's pretty obvious that Republicans are the ones who want to control women, and when they start talking about "incentivizing" marriage, what they really mean is various forms of coercion. Stripping women of reproductive rights and economic equality is about trying to create a society where women feel they have to get married in order to survive, or at least to have any financial security. As a not-so-hidden bonus, a woman who is financially dependent on her husband is likely to feel even less room to disagree with him politically or vote her own conscience.
In fact, the theory that Democrats are brainwashing women into staying single is directly linked to the "great replacement" conspiracy theory, a white supremacist fiction proposing that liberal "elites" are somehow "importing" people of color to "replace" white conservatives. In both cases, the presumption that people who are not white men are lesser beings, incapable of independent thought.
As with the Big Lie, this is all about Republicans telling themselves that entire groups of Americans are not legitimate voters or citizens, and don't deserve a say in government. Conservatives' bitter retreat into this conspiracy theory after their disappointing midterm results strongly suggests that the Republican Party has no inclination to moderate anything about its policies or messaging. Instead, we can expect the right to double down on the fascistic assumption that people like them are the only real Americans, and nobody else gets to vote.