Censured Republican is so toxic she’s become an issue in Arizona governor’s race: report

White nationalist Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers has become an issue in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial race after the Trump-endorsed legislator was censured by the state Senate.

"Republican and Democratic state senators joined together Tuesday in a historic vote to censure Sen. Wendy Rogers following violent and discriminatory comments she made to a white nationalist conference and on social media attacking the president of Ukraine," The Arizona Republic reported. "It was the first time in three decades senators publicly censured one of their own members, and the move was applauded by Gov. Doug Ducey — who just days ago was criticized for his support of Rogers."

Rogers is now becoming an issue in the race to succeed Ducey, who is prevented from running due to term limits.

On Tuesday, Stacey Barchenger of The Republic noted Lake has not commented on the censure of one of her most prominent supporters.





Barchenger noted "Lake, the former Fox 10 news anchor and GOP frontrunner, welcomed Rogers' endorsement of her campaign in January, calling Rogers a fighter for 'going against the woke political left and their media activists constantly trying to take her down.'"

Trump described Rogers as a "MAGA warrior" when he endorsed her and said Lake, "will do a far better job than RINO Governor Doug Ducey—won’t even be a contest!"

"Lake's campaign did not respond to questions about whether the censure of Rogers was appropriate, nor has she condemned Rogers' statements," the newspaper noted. "Democratic candidates for governor directly condemned Rogers' words and called on Republican leaders to do the same."

While Lake did not respond to questions about Rogers, she has not distanced herself from Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who spoke at the same Nick Fuentes' white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in Florida.







