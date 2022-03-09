Trump-endorsed candidate faces GOP primary after being censured by her own peers: report

One of Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Arizona is facing primary challenge after being censured by the GOP-controlled state Senate.

"State Sen. Kelly Townsend will challenge recently censured Sen. Wendy Rogers in a primary election this summer, setting up a race that promises to be one of the most watched contests of the Arizona election season," the Arizona Republic reported Tuesday. "The move comes about a week after Rogers, R-Flagstaff, was censured by the Arizona Senate for making statements endorsing violence and political retribution. The two were once viewed as allies, though Townsend has fiercely criticized Rogers for her recent comments, as well as for her support of Nick Fuentes, who has espoused antisemitic and white nationalist views."

Both are incumbent state senators whose districts were combined in redistricting.

"Townsend's decision to jump into the race for the Aug. 2 primary election will pit two of Arizona's most vocal supporters of former President Trump against each other. Both women have made unsupported claims about election fraud and have together introduced dozens of bills in the Legislature that aim to fix the alleged problem," the newspaper noted.

Rogers has become so toxic she's become an issue in the GOP primary for governor after describing white nationalists as "patriots."

"Known for posting provocative and politically incorrect comments on social media, Rogers faced the anger of fellow Republican and Democratic senators last week after appearing by video at a conference hosted by Fuentes, a far-right live-streamer who was recently subpoenaed by Congress and accused of encouraging people to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," the newspaper reported. "The Senate censured Rogers onMarch 1 on a 24-3 vote, noting that she had encouraged public violence with comments in the video about hanging political enemies and later saying she would "personally destroy the career" of Republicans who took part in the criticism over her words."

Rogers, however, has the "Complete and Total Endorsement" of Trump.

"Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is doing everything in her power to find out the truth of the 2020 Election, and to hold people accountable for Election Fraud in Arizona. Wendy is a MAGA warrior who loves our Country and listens to her constituents," Trump said in his November endorsement of Rogers, even though there has been zero evidence of Arizona election fraud that would change the fact Biden won Arizona and the nation.

Read the full report.



