Trump raging at aides as his Truth Social flounders: report
President Donald Trump speaks during a change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Headquarters. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley)

According to a report from the Daily Beast, former president Donald Trump is furious with the rollout of his Truth Social media platform that has been dogged by glitches and, so far, lower sign-ups than had been anticipated.

With the Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley labeling Trump's foray into social media an "embarrassing dud," they add that the former president is making his displeasure known by raging and spewing obscenities at those around him.

"In recent weeks, sources have heard the former president on the phone swearing gratuitously and asking things like, 'What the f*ck is going on' with Truth Social," the report states. "He’s repeatedly groused about the negative press and the less-than-stellar optics of the rollout, these sources said. And he’s demanded to know why more people aren’t using it—why the app isn’t swiftly dominating the competition."

According to the Beast's report, Trump appears to have legitimate complaints about the launch of his signature social media platform.

RELATED: George Will pens brutal obit for Trump's political career: 'A stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve'

"The Daily Beast reviewed analyses of visits to Truth Social’s performed by SimilarWeb, which tracks website traffic from public and private sources. The company’s figures for the MAGA social network—while only an estimate based on incomplete data—are nonetheless anemic," the report states. "SimilarWeb’s estimates show a sharp spike of around 2 million daily visits to the site when it first debuted, before traffic dipped to an average of approximately 300,000 visits each day, putting the site on par with Gettr. Meanwhile, the far-right Gab has averaged around 650,000 daily average visits in the same time period."

Part of the problem, the report states, is a waitlist for sign-ups, but worse still is evidence that when users are able to log on, they aren't sticking around for very long.

"The odd sluggishness of the waitlist could also explain why, at this early stage of Trump’s website, the MAGA fans who have visited Truth Social also don’t tend to stay very long, according to SimilarWeb’s analytical tools. The company estimates that the average visitor to Trump’s site stays for just 90 seconds—a far cry from the seven minutes users tend to spend on Gettr and nine minutes spent on Gab," the Beast is reporting.

The Beast report goes on to note that Trump isn't helping matters much by personally posting frequently in an effort to draw more subscribers, with Axios reporting, "Trump hasn't posted a single time since the launch, despite an international crisis that has captivated the country. Instead, he's given his comments to radio and TV hosts.”

You can read more here -- subscription required.

SmartNews