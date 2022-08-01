'Stinks to high heaven': Morning Joe says DHS explanations for missing data 'riddled with lies'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted the Department of Homeland Security for helping to cover up Donald Trump's coup attempt.

The department's inspector general learned about missing Secret Service texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, months before he alerted Congress, and the "Morning Joe" host doesn't believe the explanation that the messages were lost during a planned data migration to upgrade employees' phones.

"That's a lie," Scarborough said. "Maybe it was lined up to be that way. Their explanation, though, it's riddled with lies, and it's riddled with lies because the process he went through is something that no public agency in Washington, D.C. ever goes through. This one stinks to high heavens. This one is bad. I find it hard to believe that the Justice Department is not going to look into this or allowed government records to be destroyed that were being demanded by the United States Congress, but it's just one story after another story after another story of the inspector general."

The coverup came to light after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that she was told that Trump physically assaulted a Secret Service agent after his security team refused to take him to the Capitol during the insurrection, and agency sources disputed her claims off the record but were unwilling to share evidence with the Jan. 6 committee.

"We know what happened because we've already had the Secret Service lying off the record to try to undermine Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony, which lines up with other people's testimony," Scarborough said. "We already this them lying off the record from a guy who was so highly politicized that he's been caught lying time and time again. They're hoping to completely cover this up for Donald Trump. The IG also politicized by Donald Trump. The Justice Department needs to get to the bottom of this, we need to know what happened and people need to be held accountable."

"They destroyed records critical to understanding what happened with the president of the United States while a coup was taking place at the United States Capitol," he added.



Watch the video below or at this link.