Trump-loving Arizona state lawmaker censured in near-unanimous vote for speaking at white nationalist conference

Trump-loving Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers was censured by the vast majority of her colleagues on Tuesday after she delivered an address over the weekend at a white nationalist conference.

As reported by KPNX TV's Brahm Resnik, Rogers was censured by the Arizona Senate by an overwhelming vote of 24 in favor and just three opposed.

Rogers herself was one of the three senators to vote against her own censure.

During a recent speech at the America First Political Action Conference, Rogers told a group of white nationalists that she wanted to see gallows erected to hang “high-level criminals” and “traitors who have betrayed our country.”

Shortly after the censure, a defiant Rogers took to Twitter to attack the colleagues who voted against her.

"I do not apologize, I will not back down and I am sorely disappointed in the leadership of this body for colluding with the Democrats to attempt to destroy my reputation," Rogers wrote. "In the end, I rejoice in knowing I do and say what is right and I speak as a free American regardless of the actions of this corrupted process today."

Earlier in the week, Rogers threatened to "personally destroy the career of any Republican" who voted agaist her.

