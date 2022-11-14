Arizona GOP lawmaker cries election fraud – but only has ‘anecdotal input’ and ‘anomalies’ as evidence
Gage Skidmore.

During an appearance on The Zelenko Report, far-right Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers was asked about the diminishing chances of Kari Lake to win the state's governorship as Democratic rival Katie Hobbs maintains her lead.

According to Rogers, Lake is the victim of an "orchestrated effort to diminish her in every way."

"We have a lot of anecdotal inputs, a lot of anomalies that people are reporting wherein they showed up to vote, they were turned away, went elsewhere to vote, and in some cases went to three locations to try to vote, and they were turned away, so this is very, very troubling."

Rogers went on to say that she expects lawsuits "to come out of this."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Incompetent': One by one, longtime Trump allies are trashing him in public after midterm failure

Roger's words echo the accusations leveled by many of Lake's supporters, who've been protesting outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

Rogers, who announced on Friday that she’s been appointed to chair the committee that will deal with election law in the state, is a vocal proponent of election conspiracy theories and has even pushed antisemitic tropes about "elites" and the nefarious the alleged "New World Order."

Watch video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video