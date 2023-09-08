West Virginia man threatened to kill cop's kids in racist 911 call: criminal complaint

A West Virginia man has been accused of dialing 911 and ranting about killing cops and a state trooper's children, WBOY reported.

Robby Reckart, 37, allegedly made the call on Thursday, asking to speak with deputies about an alleged trespassing incident that he was involved in.

"I will kill every state trooper that comes here," he told a deputy over the phone, according to charges, before mentioning “a specific member of the West Virginia State Police” and stating, "I will kill him."

A criminal complaint states that Reckart, “Went on to state he found out that this specific member has kids and that ‘I will kill the god d--- n----- kids.'"

He also told deputies, "I’ll use my car and drive down to their house and kill them," and that he had “an AR-15 and an AK-47, and that he would kill [the responding deputy] too, or any cop that came to his house," the complaint states.

"If I bring the god d--- dump truck up there and start ramming your cruisers you’ll hear that, won’t ya," he said, according to the complaint.

He has been charged with making terroristic threats.