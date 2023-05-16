'Where are the charges?' Steve Bannon blows up over 'epic failure' of John Durham's report
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon blasted special counsel John Durham's report on the FBI's Russia probe as an "epic failure" because the effort resulted in no criminal convictions.

"People come to me all the time, 'Steve, Why don't you spend more time on Durham?'" Bannon said. "But that's the epic failure of Durham that shows you — when you say the courts, there's got to be some kind of driver prosecuting."

"The courts are not going to sit there just like gods and deem this to be true," he continued. "You have to bring cases before them. Is this the epic failure? Am I missing it? I'm not a lawyer. But isn't this the epic failure of Durham?"

Bannon's guest, Mike Davis of the Article III Project, agreed that Durham missed an opportunity to punish former President Donald Trump's enemies.

"And so if the Justice Department fully cooperated, how did they not find this sooner?" Davis wondered. "How did they not find this before the statute of limitations? How are there not crimes charged here?"

"That's my point!" Bannon agreed. "Where are the charges? Where are the charges? He had all access. He had an unlimited budget. He'd spent six million dollars. He had four years. Where's the beef?"

