White House releases new tool to help Americans get vaccinated
www.rawstory.com

The White House on Saturday announced a new tool to help Americans find access to coronavirus vaccines.

"Finding a vaccine just got very very easy. Know someone who wants to find a vaccine? Text your zip code to 438829 (getvax)," White House senior advisor for COVID-19 Andy Slavitt tweeted.

Trump FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb retweeted White House chief of staff Ron Klain, noting it works.