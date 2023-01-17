Revealed: Here's who met with Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The House select committee uploaded a spreadsheet in late December showing seven full days of the White House visitor logs in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Excel spreadsheets were among hundreds of documents posted online last month by the committee as it wrapped up its investigation, allowing the public to finally see the visitor manifests that Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to shield, and Politico posted them in a searchable format and analyzed the findings.

The logs are not exhaustive and cover only the dates of Dec. 12, 14, 18 and 21, 2020, and then Jan. 3-5, 2021, and do not show the specific purposes of the visits or identify visitors beyond their names.

However, the logs do shed new light on events covered by the Jan. 6 investigation, such as the chaotic Oval Office meeting on Dec. 18, when outside advisers such as Sidney Powell and Patrick Byrne suggested seizing voting machines, and provide an accounting of the Fox News broadcasters and others who met with Trump in the final weeks of his presidency.

The logs also show five staffers for then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reviewed documents that Trump intended to declassify, and a number of artists and photographers visited the president's private residence in that same period for reasons that aren't listed.