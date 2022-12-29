White men criminally charged after they fought with Black teens at pool they allegedly claimed was 'whites only'

A violent incident captured on video that took place between a group of white men on two Black teenagers at a resort pool in South Africa on Christmas Day has resulted in charges, The New York Times reports.
The teenagers said the fight started when they were told the pool was for “white people only." Video of the incident shows one man slapping the face of one Black teenager, while another man grabbed the hair of the other Black youth. One of the men put one of the youths in a headlock and they both fell into the pool.
On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested and charged Johan Nel, 33, and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47. A third unnamed suspect, 48, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on a charge of attempted murder.
"Since the fall of apartheid nearly 30 years ago, South Africans have proudly declared their country a 'rainbow nation.' But the encounter, at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Center, adds to a litany of racist episodes that have induced soul searching and hand wringing among South Africans," The Times' report stated.
Watch the video below.
\u201cFamily came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here. \n\nThe Oranje-Vrystraat we love \ud83e\udef6\ud83c\udffe\n\nMerry Christmas\u201d— TWIN FL\ud83d\udd25ME (@TWIN FL\ud83d\udd25ME) 1671978225