Republicans are 'frustrated by the constant distractions' from Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar: report

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-FL) is has grown frustrated by bad press created by the most extreme members of his own caucus, Axios reported Wednesday.

"Far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AR) are untouchable inside the House Republican conference," Axios reported. "They've already been stripped of their committees. They have zero need or interest in leadership's endorsements or money. And their power actually comes from offending Republican leadership in Washington."

Both representatives attended the America First Political Action Committee's conference, which was organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

"McCarthy can't do anything to punish her — even if he wanted to (which, we're told, he doesn't)," Axios reported. "Greene doesn't need money or connections to big-time donors that GOP leadership could offer her in exchange for good behavior. She's independently wealthy and a grassroots fundraising powerhouse, due purely to her intense appeal among committed Republican base donors."

A senior Republican aide said that Greene "is worse than Steve King (R-IA)," who was stripped of his committee assignments by Republicans and subsequently lost re-election.

"With King, there was a path to getting him out of the House, but Greene is a fundraising machine with a following, loving the spotlight," the aide explained. "The best [House] Republicans can hope for is that she runs for the Senate someday."

Axios reported, "A source familiar with McCarthy's thinking said he's 'frustrated by the constant distractions' from Greene and Gosar."

